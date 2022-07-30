SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Another chance for redemption under head coach Matt Rhule and a quarterback battle brewing.

Are the 2022 Carolina Panthers contenders, or pretenders?

Black and Blue Kickoff Live set sail to Spartanburg for Panthers’ training camp, answering some of this seasons biggest questions.

Saturday marked the fourth day of practice for the Panthers and will have a day off Sunday before putting the pads on Monday.

Storylines

Injuries:

Shaq Thompson (linebacker) Beginning on the PUP list. Thompson had a minor knee procudre coming into camp. Reports say the procudre should not take more than a few weeks before coming back onto the field.

Jaycee Horn (cornerback) Dealing with some soreness after the conditioning test on Tuesday. Reports say this is simply a ‘precautionary’ measure to make sure Horn is healthy when the season comes around.



Quaterback battle:

Everyone’s talking about the quarterback battle.

“Me and Baker are cool,” said Sam Darnold.

‘Cool’ they may be; however, when it gets down to it, somebody will be on the bench, and another under center.

“In our eyes, we’re both the starting quarterback for this team right now,” Darnold continued.

Baker Mayfield was acquired in trade only a few months after head coach Matt Rhule assured the masses that Darnold ‘was the starter.’

Since that trade, Rhule labeled the starting position as an open competition.

“I like to be pushed. I like to be coached hard to see what I’m made of,” Mayfield said at camp Wednesday.