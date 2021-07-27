‘Best time of the year.’ Panthers arrive in Spartanburg for 2021 Training Camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After not holding training camp at Wofford College for the first time in its existence last year, the Carolina Panthers are back in the Spartanburg heat for another year to kick off the new season.

The Panthers will begin practicing at camp on Wednesday for the next three weeks and players made their arrivals on Tuesday morning.

Players will have a more normal offseason after holding tons of meetings and introductions via Zoom and with masks on last year, and many are ready to get the season underway.

“I’m really excited,” running back Christian McCaffrey told reporters. “It’s been a long, long offseason and just being able to be here with a fresh set, all the excitement is fun.”

The excitement could be seen already as many players remembered to bring essentials for living in the Wofford dorms over the next few weeks.

McCaffrey made sure to skate onto campus, something that’s becoming an annual tradition for the star RB.

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson might have had one of the best outfits of the day rocking a Shake and Bake Ricky Bobby shirt.

Shaq Thompson on that Shake and Bake Ricky Bobby Life #Panthers #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/XYRbOzzOOk — Christian Audi (@TheEpicAudi) July 27, 2021

Wide receiver DJ Moore brought plenty of candy for players to eat.

Oh, the Candy Man can 🍬 pic.twitter.com/D3jrMeXJn9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2021

There were also plenty of new faces who were reporting to Spartanburg for the first time as Panthers, including new quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold was traded to Carolina from the New York Jets this offseason and the NFL made sure to have the team’s face off in the first game of the year.

Darnold said it’s just the next opponent for the team but when asked if the league purposely scheduled the teams in Week 1, he admitted he knows it’s not just a coincidence.

“I’m sure the league had that in mind,” Darnold said. “At the end of the day, this is reality TV.”

Head coach Matt Rhule, who is entering his second year in Carolina, also spoke media, and believes just having a normal offseason will make a huge difference.

“We’re significantly ahead of where we were last year just because of the offseason,” Rhule said. “I think we’ll hit the field tomorrow and everyone will know what to expect and we can get to the business of playing football and not trying to feel our way through.

The real work begins on Wednesday and Charlotte Sports Live will be broadcasting all week from camp.

“It’s the best part of the game, to focus solely on football,” McCaffrey said.

Here are some other notable moments from arrivals: