CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Baker Mayfield and Panthers are now interested in dating.

Just a few short weeks ago, the Panthers were not interested in Mayfield; he made it clear he wasn’t interested in playing in Carolina either.

However, that has now changed.

Sources tell Will Kunkel the Panthers are now looking at all possibilities at the quarterback position.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com joined Kunkel on Charlotte Sports Live to discuss the Mayfield trade possibility.