CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All you need to say is: ‘Are you a Panthers fan?’

“I’ve been a Panthers fan since day one, and I’m just so happy for them,” answered Scotty Marble from Charlotte. “We’ve got the new quarterback in town; everybody is looking good on the field so far.”

People are stopping at the team store to pick up jerseys and hats. Also, a few blocks away at Glory Days Apparel, Panthers gear is flying off the shelves.

In fact, the only official Baker Mayfield collaboration t-shirt in store is worn by an employee.

The store has sold close to a thousand shirts since the announcement, the last batch selling out in five hours.

“I’ve never seen the hype so incredible,” added Richie Meyer as he walked his dog at Freedom Park.

That translates into more ticket sales; a team spokesperson told Queen City News, “The expectation is to sell out every game, including the home opener against Cleveland. While we will keep specific numbers in-house, we are also very pleased with and are pacing ahead of last year’s ticket sales totals.”

“I’ve got people from Cleveland coming down,” said Meyer. “They have a bus, Cleveland Browns bus; it’s a rivalry with Baker and Charlotte. It’s going to be incredible.”

With all the hype, only one question remains: How far with this team go?

“This is going to be the season; we’re going to take it all the way,” says Marble. “All the way, that’s right.”