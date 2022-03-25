CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – As of right now, it doesn’t look like a team is going to take a quarterback in the Top 10 – these QB’s don’t grade out that high.

However, when the draft rolls around on April 28, 2022, emotions will be running high.

Someone is going to say, ‘Hell with Kenny Pickett’s 8 and 5/8ths hand size,” or fall in love with Malik Willis’ arm.

It takes only one team to make a move and draft a quarterback too soon. It can’t be the Carolina Panthers.

But what the Panthers can do is take advantage of that team. They can hold that 6th overall pick for ransom and get a haul for it and move back in the draft.

That move will give them a ton of ammo to build their roster top-to-bottom and perhaps, enough to get a quarterback next year.

Carolina’s got to show discipline, but that’s not up to us, it’s up to Panthers’ GM Scott Fitterer.