(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — I want to share some of a conversation I had with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on Friday on my podcast, A Relatable Journey.

As many of you know, Rivera was fired in 2019. At the time, he was angry, as many of you were.

But God is always working, whether we see it or not.

Fast forward just a few weeks, and Ron was hired as the Washington head football coach. Then, eight months later, he was diagnosed with cancer.

Ron needed Proton Therapy, which was his radiation. Proton Therapy, as opposed to Photon Therapy, is very focused on the cancer.

And remember, Ron received his chemotherapy all while coaching. He didn’t miss a single game.

We talked about how God worked to heal Ron and kill his cancer. Needless to say, this conversation was powerful and a lot of fun.

Find my podcast, A Relatable Journey, wherever you listen to podcasts. It’s also on YouTube.

Ron’s interview is part of season two, which will be released soon. Season one was a blast, and good enough that we’re doing a second season.

