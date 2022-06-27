CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fan favorite from the Panthers will soon be joining the airways to call games for the organization.

7-time Pro Bowl selection Luke Kuechly will provide color analysis on gameday for radio broadcasts during the upcoming Panthers season for 7 games, the team announced on Monday.

“Watching tape, I can rewind, I can pause, I can fast-forward, I can skip a play,” Kuechly told Panthers.com. “To see the field from a different angle is cool, and it’s fun to see it from this high, because it looks so much slower. When you’re on field level, everything looks like it’s moving so much faster because you don’t have that perspective from being high.

Kuechly was drafted 9th overall by the Panthers in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with the Panthers.

When the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced his retirement in 2019, he initially took a job with the Panthers front office as a member of the scouting department, which lasted one season.

Kuechly is considered to be a potential future candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Twice he led the league in tackles, was NFL Defensive Player of the Year and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was also a member of the 2010s NFL All-Decades Team.

Kuechly joins play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Kristen Balboni as members of the broadcast team. Jake Delhomme and Jordan Gross will also provide color analysis during broadcasts.

Earlier this year Fox announced former Panther Greg Olsen will replace Troy Aikman on the network’s primary NFL broadcasts. Fox will carry this year’s Super Bowl. Fox has also inked Tom Brady to a reported 10-year deal worth $375 million, considered to be the richest contract in broadcasting history. Brady will join Fox when he decides to retire, again. Aikman left Fox to join ESPN on a reported 5-year-deal worth $75 million.