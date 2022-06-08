KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers’ DE Brian Burns joined CSL to talk about OTA’s this offseason.

The 24-year-old is entering his fourth season after being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I feel good,” said Burns. “Just getting back into the groove of things and pretty much working on our craft, being smart, taking care of each other.”

Burns is considered one of the older players on the team, even at 24.

“Time flew by… feel like I just got here,” he said.

With so many new faces and young players around OTA’s, Burns is truly a vet in the locker room.

“It’s pretty cool to show them the ropes,” he said. “Guys are really, really buying into the systems. I see guys studying for meetings, staying after… it wasn’t like that before.”