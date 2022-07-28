(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel goes one-on-one with new Panthers center Bradley Bozeman.

Bozeman joins the team from the Baltimore Ravens, where he was drafted in the sixth round (215th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was left guard in his rookie season, before graduating to starting left guard in the second season and started every game between 2019 and 2020. He became a starting center in 2021. He allowed only three sacks and committed to just one penalty.

LETTSSSSS GOOOOOOOO!! Excited about the opportunity and can’t wait to get to work! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/AiBFZsjH7g — Bradley Bozeman (@BSBoze) March 19, 2022

The 6 feet 5 inch, 325-pound Bozeman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers back in March in free agency.

We caught up with Bozeman after practice in Spartanburg on Thursday to see how he’s settling in with his new team.