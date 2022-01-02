Almost Over: 1 game left, Panthers drop 6th straight with 18-10 loss to Saints

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – For the Carolina Panthers and its fan base, the silver lining is there is just one more game left before the end of the season, a tumultuous one that has included quarterback controversies, firings, and season-ending injuries.

Carolina (5-11) dropped its sixth straight game falling on Sunday to the Saints, 18-10, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Lirim Hajrullahu would put the Panthers on the board first with a 32-yard FG at the 8-minute mark in the 1st quarter. The Saints (8-8) would respond in kind to tie things up 4 minutes later. Running back Chuba Hubbard, who is filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey, would start the 2nd quarter with a 21-yard rushing TD and a 10-3 lead.

Sam Darnold returned as the starting QB for Carolina and looked steady until a turnover in the 2nd quarter, fumbling the ball on a 3rd down on the Panthers’ own 13-yard line. Taysom Hill and the Saints would only be able to convert it into 3 points with a FG to make it 10-6. The Saints would kick another FG before the end of the half.

The Panthers futile 3rd quarter scoring issues returned, unable to score, while the Saints would kick yet another FG with 2:07 to go to take its first lead of the game, 12-10.

New Orleans padded its lead on a touchdown from Alvin Kamara in the 4th quarter, making it 18-10. The Panthers had a chance to tie on the final drive of the game before Sam Darnold threw the ball right into the hands of CJ Gardner-Johnson to seal the deal.

Darnold finished with 132 yards completing 17-of-26 pass attempts with zero TDs and 1 INT. Cam Newton, who was signed midseason to a 1-year deal, did not play.

Hill finished with 222 yards completing 17-of-28 pass attempts with 1 TD.

The Panthers return to action for the final game of the season next Sunday on the road for its second contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m., Fox 46 Charlotte).