Courtesy: ABK Tracking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A house was destroyed after an explosion rocked an Evansville, Indiana, neighborhood.

At least three people were killed in the explosion, Deputy Mayor Steve Schafer said.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says units were dispatched at 12:59 p.m, and quickly arrived on scene just three minutes later.

Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire area surrounding the 1000 block of N. Weinbach Avenue was shut down Wednesday afternoon. All fires had been put out.

Chief Connelly said crews conducted searches of houses around the explosion and most of them were empty aside from pets.

Officials said the cause of the explosion is unknown, and an investigation in ongoing. Police asked people avoid the area as the investigation continued.