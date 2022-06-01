LAREDO, Texas (KVEOl) — A man in Laredo, Texas, was arrested after saying he had plans to go “human hunting” while buying a firearm accessory from an online seller, police said.

The Laredo Police Department received information regarding the threat on May 25, after the online seller contacted police to report the concerning statement, according to Laredo PD.

The seller had used social media to offer a firearm optic — or a scope — for sale. Upon meeting with the buyer to complete the transaction, the seller told police that the suspect stated his intentions to go “human hunting.”

The seller reported the statement to authorities. Police launched an investigation and identified the buyer as 37-year-old Javier Torres.

During a search of Torres’ home, officials found “several handguns, extended magazines, long rifles, a bulletproof vest with armor plates, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” police said.

Torres was arrested on a charge of Terroristic Threats Felony-3.

Torres’ home was also less than 1,000 feet from an elementary school, though police said there was no evidence of direct threats to the school, the faculty or the students. Law enforcement officials for the school district will be updated on the case, the Laredo Police said.

“We would like to specifically thank the actions of the caring citizen who took the time to inform law enforcement authorities about the concerns regarding this threatening statement made,” Laredo Police said. “We encourage anyone in the community to communicate any information that may pose a threat to anyone’s safety. If you see something, say something.”

The case remains ongoing.