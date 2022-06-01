TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Five people – four victims and the suspect – are dead after an active shooting situation at a medical building near a Tulsa hospital Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Shortly before 5 p.m. CT, officers were called to the Natalie Building near St. Francis Hospital for a man armed with a rifle, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin confirmed on Twitter. During a press conference Wednesday night, Deputy Police Chief Eric Dalgleish said officers heard shots inside the building when they arrived.

“This turned into an active shooter situation,” a Tulsa police spokesperson said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Dalgleish confirmed four people were killed, and that it appears the shooter died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect had both a handgun and a long gun, both of which appear to have been fired.

It’s unclear how many people were injured. No officers were injured, according to Dalgleish.

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

The Natalie Building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

This is a developing situation. Nexstar’s KFOR has a crew on the way to Tulsa.

Wednesday’s shooting comes days after one person was killed and seven others injured at an outdoor festival in Taft, Oklahoma, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa. A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody for that Sunday morning shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.