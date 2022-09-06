TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fast food giant McDonald’s is throwing it back to the 1980s with the return of one of its old menu items: the Cheese Danish.

For a limited time, McDonald’s said it will be offering its Cheese Danish as a McCafé snack at participating locations starting on Sept. 14. You’ll be able to purchase it in the restaurant, in the drive-thru, or via the McDonald’s App for McDelivery.

The dessert item is made with “a sweet cream cheese filling and topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle.”

The restaurant chain said the treat is a modern version of the dessert it once served back in the age of big hair and leg warmers. It joins the McCafé Bakery lineup, which includes the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll.

McDonald’s introduced the McCafé Bakery in 2020.

According to a report by CNN Business, this follows a trend of restaurant chains doing throwbacks to attract customers, including Pizza Hut changing its logo back to its 90s look and Burger King selling the Whopper for its original price.

This wouldn’t be the first time McDonald’s brought back popular items from the past. Aside from the multiple comebacks for the McRib, the fast food chain also brought back its Szechuan sauce after popular demand spurred on by the show “Rick and Morty.”