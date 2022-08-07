We don’t know what she’s called, but Luna is an incredibly safe bet. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.

A new study has determined that “Luna” is the most popular name for dogs in a whopping 35 states. Nationally — and not surprisingly — Luna was also the most common name for dogs in general, followed by Bella, Max, Cooper and Daisy, according to the findings.

Conducted by Bark, a pet-toy company specializing in subscription services for dogs, the study pulled from 10 years of subscriber data and included information on 3.2 million dogs.

Of the 15 states that managed to buck the “Luna” trend, there were only two states — Hawaii and Mississippi — where the most popular dog names were not among the nation’s top 10: Hawaii’s most common name for dogs is Kona (ranked 55th nationally) and Mississippi’s is Sadie (ranked 11th nationally), according to Bark.

“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark wrote of its study in a recent blog post. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonality in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”

Bark’s findings on each state’s favored dog name — and the runners-up — are listed below.

State Most Popular Second Third Alabama Bella Max Cooper Alaska Bella Willow Blue Arizona Luna Bella Bear Arkansas Luna Cooper Bella California Luna Bella Charlie Colorado Luna Charlie Bella Connecticut Luna Bella Tucker Delaware Luna Finn Bella Florida Luna Bella Cooper Georgia Luna Bella Charlie Hawaii Kona Bella Charlie Idaho Luna Cooper Daisy Illinois Bella Luna Charlie Indiana Luna Charlie Daisy Iowa Bella Luna Charlie Kansas Charlie Luna Bella Kentucky Luna Charlie Bella Louisiana Luna Charlie Bella Maine Luna Bella Cooper Maryland Luna Charlie Bella Massachusetts Luna Bella Daisy Michigan Bella Luna Lucy Minnesota Luna Charlie Nova Mississippi Sadie Lucy Charlie Missouri Luna Bella Cooper Montana Lucy Bella Charlie Nebraska Luna Charlie Daisy Nevada Luna Bella Rocky New Hampshire Charlie Cooper Lola New Jersey Luna Bella Bailey New Mexico Balle Luna Bailey New York Luna Bella Bailey North Carolina Luna Bella Charlie North Dakota Bella Bailey Luna Ohio Luna Bella Charlie Oklahoma Luna Charlie Bella Oregon Luna Charlie Bella Pennsylvania Luna Bella Cooper Rhode Island Max Luna Bella South Carolina Luna Cooper Bella South Dakota Charlie Luna Lucy Tennessee Luna Bella Bailey Texas Luna Bella Charlie Utah Luna Charlie Koda Vermont Luna Cooper Buddy Virginia Luna Bella Lucy Washington Luna Bella Charlie Washington, D.C. Charlie Max Winnie West Virginia Luna Bella Sadie Wisconsin Luna Charlie Bella Wyoming Daisy Luna Willow

In addition to the most popular dog names by state, Bark gathered data on the some of the most popular names by breed, which included the top name for Shih Tzus (Gizmo) and the breed with the most unique name (Huskies, which were the only breed to have names such as “Ghost,” “Shadow,” “Aspen” and “Storm” within the top 20).

More information from Bark, including the 100 most popular dog names in the country and the most popular breeds by state, can be found at the company’s official site.