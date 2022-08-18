LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.

For decades, the legendary Las Vegas performers had a huge home site originally consisting of dozens of acres that included what they called “Little Bavaria,” which was reminiscent of their homeland.

Developers want to build apartments on the remaining 12 acres.

Siegfried Fischbacher died in Jan. 2021, and Roy Horn died in May 2020.

According to a city council staff report, a local developer plans to build a 334-unit, four-story apartment complex. If approved, the project won’t start until 2024.

The proposed apartment complex. (Credit: City of Las Vegas)

Personal items belonging to the men were auctioned off in June in Los Angeles.

For years, Siegfried & Roy was an institution in Las Vegas, where Fischbacher and Horn’s magic and artistry consistently attracted sellout crowds. The pair performed six shows a week, 44 weeks per year.

