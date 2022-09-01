KENNER, La. (WGNO) – A baggage handler at Louis Armstrong International Airport died after being injured on the job Tuesday night. Jermani Thompson, 26, was removing luggage from a plane when her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader, said Mike Hough, the CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support, which contracts with Frontier.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Thompson was taken to a Kenner hospital to be treated but died shortly afterward from her injuries.

“Yesterday at approximately 10:20pm, we had a fatality in our New Orleans operation,” Hough said in a statement. “One of our supervisory team members was injured and subsequently died while working to offload an inbound aircraft. What we know so far is that her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader. We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able. Please send your well wishes to our team member’s family and to everyone at our New Orleans station during this very difficult time.”

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, released a statement on the incident.

“We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member, Jermani Thompson. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Frontier Airlines. Jermani was a part of our Airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time.”