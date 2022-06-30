NEWARK, NJ – MAY 13: People walk by a police car in downtown on May 13, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Nine people suffered gunshot injuries in a shooting in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday evening, officials said.

Police rushed to the 200 block of Clinton Place after a ShotSpotter notification around 6:20 p.m., Newark Acting Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. Initially, officials said seven adults and one juvenile were hurt. Another adult victim was later reported.

Four of the adults and the juvenile went to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment, authorities said. The other four adults were taken to University Hospital. All eight victims were in what officials described as stable condition.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the shooting. The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.