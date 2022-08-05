LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip that left one man dead and two women injured.

The shooting happened in a hotel room around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said early Friday morning.

Officers arrived on the scene within a minute of the 911 call, Koren said.

An altercation happened in the room between four people who all knew each other, according to Koren. One person in the room shot the three others before the shooter left the room, he said.

Deadly shooting investigation at Mirage (KLAS)

The injured shooting victims were taken to UMC hospital, Koren said. They were listed in critical condition as of Friday morning.

“Any types of extreme violence in our city we take very seriously,” Koren said. “You’ve seen it in all the investigations we conduct. We are confident we will solve this case.”

On Friday morning, Koren announced that the suspect had been identified, located and arrested within six hours of the incident, he confirmed in an tweet.

Deadly shooting investigation at Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

The shooting prompted hotel security and Metro police to restrict access to the property. Video from guests showed police entering the hotel and casino with shields.

Police did not issue a photo of the suspect, but said at least one person who was in the room has ties to the area. Koren said there was no threat to the public.

Security allowed guests back onto the property around 10:50 p.m.