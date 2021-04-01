“You guys ruined some little kid’s life”: Child ‘traumatized’ after 7-year-old friend shot, Charlotte mom says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Tuesday night shooting that left a seven-year-old girl injured also traumatized another child, a Charlotte mom says. It was one of three shootings that took place just this week.

The mom didn’t want to show her face. She fears retaliation from anyone involved in the shooting who might still be out there, and tells FOX 46 her eight-year-old daughter is scarred for life after seeing her friend fall to the ground with a gunshot wound.

“They don’t know her. They don’t know my daughter, but you guys ruined some little kids’ life,” the mom said. “Hopefully these girls can get over it, they can get past it and it not affect them and make them stronger.”

The kids were playing at an apartment complex on Marble Street Tuesday evening when police say young people started firing at one another. The seven-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire Tuesday night.

Investigators saying that shooting is connected to two teens shot hours earlier Tuesday night outside a convenience store nearby.

“For that to happen, it’s heartbreaking. Why can’t our kids go out and play and enjoy themselves?”

Alvin Steele, Jarvis Short Jr. and Shiodon Shipp–a convicted felon–were all arrested in connection with the shooting of the little girl.

Just hours after police held a community meeting and announced those arrests last night, gunfire erupted once again in the Thomasboro-Hoskins community when someone was shot on Hovis Road.

“I’m shocked because I didn’t even know about last night’s shooting,” neighbor Eunice Payne said.

Payne attended last night’s meeting with police, but she says there were no young people there.

“The only time you see them out is when they try to confront somebody about a confrontation they got into on social media,” Payne aid,

Investigators say the teens and the seven-year-old girl are expected to recover.

The mom says she and her daughter will be there to help her daughter’s friend heal, but it will take so much more to turn this neighborhood around.

“These kids are not thinking about anyone else the only concern they have is themselves. This senseless act that they did. It caused a seven-year-old’s family turmoil. It caused turmoil in my house everybody is affected by this,” she said.