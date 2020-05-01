You could soon get alcohol to go with your meal

Getting alcohol alongside your takeout could soon become a thing. If it does happen, it’ll only be for a short time.

House Bill 1043: It would basically allow you to order a mixed alcoholic drink with your to-go food and it would benefit small restaurants struggling to keep the doors open.

One of the owners at Gianni’s is saying it’s a smart business move, while some say not so much.

“It’s been very rough. It’s definitely not been easy. Business is definitely down quite significantly but we live in a great community and people try to be incredibly supportive,” restaurant owner Heather Stadler said.

The people are coming in to Gianni’s, but they’re not allowed to order half of what’s offered here at the bar. That could soon change with House Majority Leader John Bell is trying to pass HB 1043.

One of the provisions would allow the restaurants to be able to sell mixed beverage along with the drinks.

“A lot of people think they’ll be able to get a mixed drink and put it in their cup holder. That’s not it. You have to purchase food. It’s limited on beverages and if you’re drinking alcohol and have an open container, those laws still apply,” Rep. Bell said.

That’s something FOX 46 found that some people are concerned about.

“Personally, I wouldn’t support it. Like I said, you can just grab it right then and there. Even it has limitations of having to be in your back seat or trunk, people are still going to do what they want. I personally don’t support it,” said Jazmin Gainey who lives in Concord.

As the to-go orders continue at Gianni’s, the owner says she hopes she can soon add mixed drinks as she says it could be the one thing to keep the doors open.

“If something like that passes, it could give somebody like myself or other restaurants down the street a little leverage. They could make extra money every day and maybe that’s enough over a week’s time or whatever to start adding up to keep their doors open and that really important right now,” Stadler said.

If this bill passes through the Senate, it will go to the Governor’s office.

Again, the one thing to mention is that the laws of drinking and driving still apply, which means containers must be sealed and in the back seat or trunk.