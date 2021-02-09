You can now sign up to get your COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People can now sign up for a vaccine appointment at Walgreens.

North Carolina has administered nearly a million first doses. Just under 20 percent of the eligible groups have been vaccinated, accounting for almost 10 percent of the total population–273,763 people fully vaccinated.

In South Carolina, more than 460,000 have had their first doses. More than 17 percent of eligible groups have had their first shot, and almost nine percent of the total population has had at least one shot.

Some vaccinations at the Walgreens pharmacies will begin Friday, by appointment only. It has been an issue because the website was down for hours when it first opened.

One patient advocate and nurse says there are some problems that come with select pharmacies jumping on board to distribute the vaccine. Gail Trauso works as a vendor with the Food and Drug Administration and says people may not be able to sign up and get the shot because they’re scared to or they live too far from a vaccination site.

“People that are not living within 45 mins of Raleigh, Durham, 45 minutes from Charlotte, 45 minutes from Chapel Hill, you’re out in the country, so these patients are not being reached,” she said. “I have a real concern that a lot of LGBTQ patients are not coming forward. Patients that are taking HIV medications, they need to be on top of the list.”

People who spoke with FOX 46 in Belmont, who qualify to get the vaccine, are hoping the Walgreens off of Park Street will be one of the locations, so they don’t have to travel so far to get it.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“The places have been so far away that I just haven’t been able to get out and gone. Like over near the Bojangles Coliseum and Spectrum and the Speedway, and I live around here so it’s foolish of me to get in my car and drive way over there and maybe not even get it,” neighbor Kay Tucker said.

Walgreens says supplies are limited. A total of 31,200 doses will be spread across 300 stores in North Carolina. There are just over 350 stores in the state, and Walgreens has not released a full list of all the stores that will be distributing the vaccine.

Once an appointment is made, the website will direct you to the closest pharmacy.