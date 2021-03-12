You can help: Local non-profit looking to open first shelter for homeless men in York

YORK, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A non-profit organization in York that normally helps homeless women and children has set their signs on a new mission, and you can help.

Tender Hearts Ministries is a non-profit organization in York County that helps homeless women with children get back on their feet.

“We take in ladies who have maybe made bad choices in their life or have addictions or alcoholism and we let them go through rehab and then we’re their accountability source. And just kind of them all of the resources they need to get their lives back on track,” said Ainslee Moss, Founder and Executive Director for Tender Hearts Ministries.

Moss says their new project is opening the city of York’s first homeless shelter for men.

“Because it’s a big piece of the puzzle that’s missing. We can help the women and children but where does dad go?” Moss said.

The same resources they offer to women and children will be extended to men in need as well.

The organization is hosting a 5k run saturday to raise money for the last piece they need for the men’s shelter.

She says a lot of the men are dads who are behind on their child support or dads where the mom is in one part of the shelter program with the children and that dad is going to be the other part of the shelter program getting his life back together as well.

“I think its extremely important for dads to be in their children’s lives,” says Moss.

“We are in need of a sprinkler system to get our shelter up and off the ground. In order to runs those funds, we decided to have a 5k. When people know that there’s a need even if the 5k brings that awareness so they can give, that will help as well,” she says.

One of Moss’ employees is a success story. Jenna Boydston spent almost three years in the organization’s transitional program after she and her children became homeless in 2013.

“So I moved in. I was scared out of my mind and I felt like I was disappointing my children and my family but it was something that I needed to go through. I was able to move out and I’m now a homeowner, which I never thought I would be… but my girls and I have a nice little house,” Boydston says.

She is now the Manager of Shelter and Transitional Program. She says during the pandemic the organization saw a spike in the number of requests for places for men to go.

“Unfortunately, it seems like the homeless rate is going up and some of the resources especially after COVID happened there’s just not enough out there, So it’s really crucial for us to continue providing resources for people in their time of need.”

Tender Hearts Ministries is working to do that through the 5K.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at 145 Blackburn Street, York, SC 29745. It’s not too late to sign up! You can do that here. For more information on the organization, click here.