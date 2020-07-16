York woman says she’s thankful for life after attempted carjacking

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A crime spree in York ended with four juveniles behind bars and a woman shaken up.

Police reports show four teens, all under 18, were arrested after an attempted carjacking with a gun Tuesday night.

21-year-old Leah Parrish says she and her family went to the Dollar General on East Liberty Street in York at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when three teenage guys approached her vehicle. She says one of the teens pointed a gun.

“This is where he came up to the driver side window and he pointed the gun at me while he had the mask on his face and was trying to yank at the door,” said Parrish.

Parrish says her aunt ran inside of the Dollar General for a second and she noticed the teens and locked the doors.

“If I wouldn’t have locked the doors they would’ve got in the car,” said Parrish.

Parrish says she believes oil droppings in the parking lot show where the teens damaged a possible getaway car before deciding to approach hers.

It’s unclear where the teens were headed, but three were arrested just a minute away from the Dollar General at a Huddle House.

The last teen was caught after police found the getaway car near a school on East Jefferson Street.

“They went and ran in the Huddle House too so that’s how they caught them. The three boys ran into the Huddle House,” said Parrish.

Four of the five teens are behind bars. Police are still looking for one of them. Parrish says she is glad she was thinking smart.

“I was really scared having the kids in the car,” said Parrish.

The investigation is still underway, so police could not share a lot of details with FOX 46. They are asking for anyone with information that could help with the case to call police. As for Parrish, she says you should always be watchful and aware of your surroundings.

“Keep your doors locked if you’re sitting in your car.”