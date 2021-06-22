York County woman says home was intentionally set on fire by murder suspects

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46) – Two murder suspects were given additional charges on Monday for setting a York County home on fire and shooting at two people in the driveway.

The owner of the home spoke with Fox 46 about what happened that night and how she knew one of the suspects.

“So I started to doze off, I heard an odd sound and I didn’t know what it was for pop pop pop pop,” says Pearlie Mead as she described the moments before she discovered her home was on fire.

Mead says she now realizes those pops were gunshots back on May 17th. They were directed at her ex-boyfriend Christopher Noah and his girlfriend Christine Payne, as they pulled up to her home as it was on fire.

When they pulled into the driveway to see if they could help, they were shot at multiple times by someone in a black or silver Scion. Noah told deputies that as the shooter attempted to drive away, he drove his van into the shooter’s car in an attempt to stop them.

Noah stated that the car got away and he decided to drive to the Flying J to calm down and wait for deputies to arrive.

“I heard beating on my back door which intimidated me because it was an aggressive beating and I was home by myself. So I grabbed my ax (that I keep for protection) to go to the back door, when I opened up my bedroom door, I realized I had an issue my whole trailer was filled with smoke.”

By the time Mead was able to get out, the flames died down.

She later learned that in addition to her pantry and food being burned up, her front and back door were set on fire… by two people she knew: Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson.

She says knew Simpson through a family friend who rented rooms to both of them.

“Tyler was a friend of another gentleman that hung out and actually stayed with Nancy a good bit and there had been a couple of times that I let him crash on my couch or got something to eat and stuff.”

She says it blows her mind to know that they were capable of a three-state crime spree.

“Me being the victim of the crimes that I’m the victim of is small and simple compared to the trauma and crimes that they’ve committed to other people and families.”

Mead plans to beef up security within the next few weeks to make sure this doesn’t happen again. She says she recently came back to her home and started sleeping there again now that the initial trauma has died down.