York County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting near Carowinds

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Deputies in York County are investigating a deadly shooting that took place near Carowinds Wednesday.

Officials tweeted saying there is an increased police presence in the area of Lakemont Boulevard in Fort Mill near Carowinds.

They later reported the death of one person at the Sleep Inn Hotel on Lakemont Boulevard.

The suspect is still at large. He is described as a Black male wearing a grey hoodie and black jeans and was seen leaving the area.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking for the public to report any sightings of the suspect.

No additional information has been released at this time.