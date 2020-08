YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The York County Sheriff’s Office is introducing a new tool they hope will help save lives when it comes to water rescues.

The dive team trained with their new rescue rope gun Thursday. The device will shoot a rescue rope from the shore to someone caught in fast-moving water.

The teams hope the new device will help with rescue operations along the Catawba or Broad River when needed.