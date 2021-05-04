York County sees dip in vaccines, spike in COVID cases

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- York County leaders say they’re seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, while at the same time, seeing a decline in vaccinations.

Out of 46 counties in South Carolina, only four of them have seen an increase in COVID cases in the last two weeks. York County made the cut.

Rock Hill city manager Jimmy Bagley says he noticed the appointments taking a dip.

“Most recently, in the last maybe two weeks, we’ve seen the demand really start dropping off and we’re really trying to campaign to let people know, you know we still need you to come in and get vaccinated so we can try to reach this herd immunity,” Bagley said.

Data provided by SCDHEC shows that for every 100,000 people, 219 people have contracted the virus in York County. Health officials say that’s considered high.

But it doesn’t look like people are crowding the vaccine clinics to make sure they’re safe from the virus.

“Right now, the clinic is only doing about 500 to 600 a day. About 500 second does but a little less than 100 first doses. That’s one reason in two weeks we’re moving locations to the city operations center. It just doesn’t make sense to run 20 stations in a 30,000 square foot facility and we’re down to 150 possibly 200 a day.”

The Biden administration is also pushing for more Americans to be vaccinated.

“I want to be absolutely clear, you do need to get vaccinated,” the President urged. “Getting vaccinated not only protects you, but it reduces the risk of to give the virus to somebody else.”

York County leaders are echoing the same message, trying to convince people to get the shot.

“We told DHEC, who regulates where the quantities are going in South Carolina, we told them what our number is,” Baglet said. ”We have a plan with them on how much we’ll need over the summer. Again we’re not closing the clinic, we’re planning on just trying to right size it to meet the demand.”

The vaccine clinic will move on May 18. City Manager Bagley says he believes the vaccine distribution will increase once the younger population is cleared. Until then, they’ll slow down shot production in hopes of increasing in the summertime.