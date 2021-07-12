York County school named historic site for being first to prioritize education of Black children

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A school in York County is being recognized for its involvement in Civil Rights history.

Liberty Hill Rosenwald School was one of the first in the south to prioritize the education of Black children.

“Well what you see in the background is the Liberty Hill Rosenwald School and this school opened in 1925,” said Dr. Gladys Robinson.

The little white building played a pivotal role in educating Black students in York and Chester counties. The school was a part of The Rosenwald schools.

They were built as part of a collaboration between Booker T. Washington, Julius Rosenwald and Sears Roebuck.

“They were built out of Booker T. Washington’s concern for the educational condition of African American children back during that time,” said Dr. Robinson

Schools like these were built all over the South.

“As a matter of fact, 500 were building South Carolina alone. The Liberty Hill Rosenwald School is one of 20 that were built in York County,” Dr. Robinson

Because of its rare distinction, the school just received a historic marker.

“They are listed on the National Historic Site as endangered buildings because there are so few of them that are still standing. The ones that are still standing are slowly decaying,” she continued.

Liberty Hill Rosenwald School and the marker are special to Dr. Robinson. Her great-grandfather was the first principal of the school.

Although the building is decaying, Dr. Robinson can still make out small details about the two-room school.

“One thing that I always find interesting, you can see where the one time an old potbelly stove was here. These were the old cloakrooms where the children would hang their coats,” she said pointing to two rooms. “You can actually see where the old chalkboard was.”

Over the years, the building has been used for several different clubs including a VFW post.

The building has been looked over by Liberty Hill church once schools no longer used it for educational purposes.

For almost 100 years, it has maintained most of its original features like the levees used to raise the windows down to the flooring and even the boys outhouse.

She says the next mission is to have the building restored and utilize it as a community center.

“As well as a place where anyone can come and learn more about the history of Rosenwald Schools and how they connect with the other systems that were put in place to educate African American children,” she said.

“Many of the children were not able to attend school for maybe half of the year because they were farmer’s children. So, when it was time to picking cotton or get the fields ready for planting, they were out of school,” said Dr. Robinson. “Not only did they only receive half a year, but there were also no bus services for them at that time.”

In 1935, Julius Rosenwald decided that it was time for them to stop building schools because it was the responsibility of the public school system to start educating Black children.

The school systems were involved with The Rosenwald Schools, but they didn’t provide proper funding, or materials or any other things that white children were receiving that their schools.

“In 1955, when these types of schools closed, there were some schools called ‘Equalization’ schools. They were elementary schools that were built for Black children because South Carolina fought the ruling of integration,” Dr. Robinson said. “So rather than integrating the public schools, we’re just building schools that are equal to our schools. They were separate but they’re equal. That’s where that phrase came from.

“That was the progression from Rosenwald Schools to Equalization schools to schools as we have them now.”

It will soon celebrate its 100 anniversary in 2025.

The Liberty Hill Rosenwald School Foundation and The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission will be dedicating and unveiling the historical marker on July 24th at 10 a.m. on-site at 3701 S. Anderson Road, Catawba, S.C.

The event is open to the public.