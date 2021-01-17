York County remembers fallen deputy three years after being killed in line of duty

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunday marks three years since detective Mike Doty was killed in the line of duty.

The York County Sheriff’s Department was responding to a 911 call when a suspect ambushed officers, injuring three of them. A day after the attack, detective Doty died from his injuries.

Jason Cloud owns Hobo’s Restaurant on Main Street in York County. It’s one business lit up with blue light bulbs on the anniversary of detective Doty.

“We’re doing a lot of different things in here,” Cloud said. “Everybody is wearing blue or 809 foundation stuff.”

Doty died three years ago today. He worked with the York County Sherriff’s Department for 12 years.

“We’re doing 20 percent of our sales today and tonight to go to the 809 foundation,” Cloud added.

Customers buying food and drinks will be giving part of their pay to the 809 foundation.

Lisa Moseley and her husband are two of the founders.

“809 is what they would call if he had a call to go to and in some police circles it’s actually a missing person it was pretty fitting that 809 was what we used as the foundation name,” Moseley said. “Not only did it identify Mike but he’s somebody that’s always missing our lives.”

It’s still hard for Moseley to believe Doty is no longer around but she says his legacy continues through the 809 foundation and the impact he had on the community.

“The thing that he did, we’re trying to grow so it’s not just law enforcement and it is all kinds of other avenues across the county and part of our mission is community unity.”