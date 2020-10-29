York County neighbors left without gas, power following severe storms

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina also felt the impact of the storms that Zeta brought up from the Gulf Coast on Thursday.

Thousands there are without power and cleaning up debris. Neighbor Ron Tritt spent his afternoon cleaning up his yard.

He’s one of many along Ashe Road in York with trees on top of power lines. He says his power was out for nearly 45 minutes Thursday morning when South Carolina felt the impacts of Tropical Storm Zeta. He’s glad things weren’t worse.

“When I came outside, I noticed wind blowing and a big tree fell on the backyard. The tree fell across the road. The road was blocked. The fire department came out,” Tritt said.

Just up Hwy 321 in Clover, FOX 46 spoke with people at a gas station who say they had no gas or power at home in York.

One woman described the conditions at her home this morning.

“It was very windy but it’s still windy, but not as much as it was earlier when I woke up this morning. It was really windy. A little bit of rain and we had no power. We woke up around 8,” Maria Rodriguez said. “The house was shaking and it was like…you hear the mobile home shaking.”

Rodriguez says the most important thing is she and her family is safe.

