York County men charged in Capitol riot appear in court

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Lawyers for two York County men accused of taking part in the Capitol riots are trying to downplay their involvement, but sedition charges could be on the way for them.

One of the top prosecutors says the facts support those charges, which also carry a 20-year prison sentence.

Monday’s court date for the men was done virtually with a judge in D.C., so they didn’t have to even leave the state. It was more a procedural motion since their case is going to be tried in D.C.

The lawyers for both have told FOX 46 they won’t confirm whether their clients were at the Capitol back on Jan. 6, but they say, if they were, what *they are accused of pales in comparison to the more serious cases.

As the arrests mount, the case against those involved in the Capitol riots has gotten into the hundreds and attorney Don Brown says that is a problem for federal authorities and for his client.

“They’re so swamped it could take weeks or months because of the number of defendants they have,” Brown said.

Brown represents Elliot Bishai, one of two York County men charged with going inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI says says Bishai, who is from Fort Mill, and Elias Irizarry, who lived in Rock Hill knowingly and unlawfully went into the Capitol.

“There appears to be three rungs of people involved here,” Brown said. “First is the people in the red hat, trespassing. Then there’s the people who committed a violent act, destroyed property, and then there was a third group in places they didn’t need to be.”

Brown says Bishai and Irizarry are essentially in that ‘Red Hat’ Group. The FBI says both were outed by those familiar with their work with the civil air patrol and, in one case, by a family member.

The fallout for Elias Irizarry has already been damaging. Irizarry is a Citadel student. At last check, the university said they were aware of the charges and will take ‘appropriate actions’ once it’s resolved, but the university’s republican society removed him from their ranks.

Brown says he doesn’t want what’s already happened to Irizarry to happen to Bishai.

“He’s been accepted into Army flight school,” Brown said.

Bishai and Irizarry are not facing charges of assault or destruction of property. Brown says that could help them in court, but it could also cause a big delay.

“The more people they arrests, the longer it’ll take to take care of these individual cases, especially against my client,” said Brown.