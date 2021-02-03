York County cracking down on loud mufflers

YORK, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The City of York is cracking down on people with loud mufflers riding through town after residential areas and downtown merchants complained.

City of York City Manager Seth Duncan says drivers would slow down and then rev the engine and throttle. He says they’d use the close proximity of the buildings to just hear the sound reverberate.

Duncan says he was receiving texts, emails and calls from the local businesses saying the noise was so loud that it could cause potential damage to their buildings.

He says residents told him it would happen all times of the day and night.. so much so that folks couldn’t sleep at night.

They started receiving and uptick in complaints in November, so many that the city addressed it during a city council meeting. The city gave the police department more resources to tackle the problem.

“One of the things that we did, was that we authorized specific overtime for this and we put together a little team who would go out and put together saturation runs where they would identify, stop and then cite, if necessary, individuals who were causing a nuisance,” says Duncan.

Duncan says the purpose of this was to make sure people knew that the nuisance is not wanted or welcomed in the area. He’s asking everyone that if you hear the sound, call the police department, and let them know.

So far, City of York police have written 20 citations for muffler violations inside the city limits.

South Carolina highway patrol wrote 15 citations so far in the same area.

City of York police say it’s mostly been teenagers rolling through the city with their loud mufflers.

Sergeant Allen Baker III describes the sound as an old farm truck that has no muffler on it, driving along the street.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

He says the drivers are under the mistaken impression that it improves performance and it doesn’t.

“The common vehicles now are meant to have backpressure in the exhaust to make them run correctly and run efficiently. Whenever you take the exhaust off and put a straight pipe on it, there is no backpressure anymore. It cuts down on fuel milage, it cuts down on performance and all it does is make a car loud.”

Baker says the noise ordinance is not meant for everyone.

“I try to tell my people to use common sense, if you have an older person, that got their dream car, their mustang and they’re idling through town, not cracking on the throttle, not trying to make a disturbance.. use your common sense and issue a warning to them on that. It’s the one that come in a downshift and rev the engine up and get the rpms up and make the noise really loud, those are the ones that we tend to pull over and cite.”

Since the ordinance was issued, Duncan says the complaints have slowed down.

But he says when the city starts to receive complaints, they jump right on it.