York County community in disbelief after 3 people shot during Juneteenth celebration

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ernesto Lupercio is thankful for life after nearly losing it Saturday night. He and a friend are on the search to find a cell phone that was lost during a Juneteenth celebration.

York County deputies say multiple shots were fired around 11:30 pm near Oak Ridge Road and Bellaire Circle, sending hundreds of people running. Three people were shot, including a 17-year-old, and deputies say several cars were hit by bullets.

“All of a sudden, you just hear some gunshots and you just see everybody disperse,” Lupercio said. “We had people out here, you know, drinking a little bit, but I mean, it was a good environment. Music blasting, everybody just kicking back.”

Video shows the scene moments before witnesses say a fight broke out between two people. Attendees packed the street as drivers showed off their fancy cars.

Some drivers left tire marks from doing burnouts and other people left shoes and even a wheelchair behind as they tried to get away.

“They were just getting on the road and trying to head for safety, trying to get away from gunshots, trying to get away from other people especially because you don’t know who’s carrying or anything like that,” Lupercio said.

Deputies say about 40 minutes earlier a man told them a driver leaving that same block abruptly pulled out in front of his car. His wife and two children were inside.

Authorities say a person with a Georgia tag fired shots into the side of it after the victim blew his horn and flashed his lights on Regal Road. No one was hurt but authorities say a bullet hit the car.

Fox 46 spoke with neighbors in the area who say celebrations like the one Saturday aren’t common but happen and say they’ve never turned violent until now.

“You got to be ready for whatever happens at any given point,” Lupercio said. “But definitely you feel blessed to go home and be able to say you’re healthy and you don’t have anything wrong with you.”

Authorities are still looking for suspects in both shootings that happened less than a mile from one another. You’re urged to contact the York County Sheriff’s office with information.

Right now, the condition of the three victims shot is unknown. Fox 46 is working to find out who organized the Juneteenth event.