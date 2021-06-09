York County animal shelter at full capacity, encouraging the community to help out

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – When calling the York County Animal Shelter, a message saying they are accepting stray dogs, plays.

However, York County Animal Services Director Bobbie Comer says that’s not the case anymore and that the shelter is full.

One of the shelter’s dogs, Asher, just wants to play and get his belly rubbed, but he’s one of 72 dogs housed at the York County Animal Shelter.

“They are all full,” Comer says. “When we get full, we normally reach out to the people who support us every time, which is the community.”

Comer says there are several things you can do to help the animal shelter out, including using social media to help locate owners of stray or lost animals before you drop them off at the shelter.

“Facebook, the next-door app, post that animal, where did you find it, picture, this is how to contact you — there are so many animals that you see every day who are reunited instantly through social media.”

Another useful tool – microchips.

“Go to a vet’s office or to a PetSmart and they have scanners there and you can get the animal scanned right away for a microchip,” Comer said. “And if the person keeps the microchip up to date, which we hope everyone does, there will be contact information and you can contact the owner right away.”

If the dog has a rabies tag on it, that is an instant connection to the clinic. You can call the clinic and get the owner’s information and contact them that way.

“Don’t forget the collar,” she added. “We often find that collars come in…people often look and say ‘oh it’s a pink collar…’ you might flip it over and there’s a name and number on that collar.”

Comer also says hanging posters in the area is a huge help because people aren’t on social media.

If you do want to adopt, you can go on petfinder.com or call 803-818-6492 for a full list of animals in the York County Shelter

Comer says right now, they’re accepting cats but the shelter is encouraging you to use these tools to reunite any pet with their family.