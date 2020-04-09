YMCA of Greater Charlotte furloughing more than 3,700 workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte has announced that they are furloughing more than 3,700 employees across their facilities.

The organization says the changes have come as a result of the mandated closure of their 19 gyms and two overnight camps.

They say there have not been any layoffs at this time.

The Y says they have been able to bring some furloughed employees back on staff through the free childcare program for essential workers, done in conjunction with Atrium Health and Novant Health. These programs are in place at eight branches across the area.

There are about 200 full-time staff actively working while 240 full-time staff furloughed as well as 3,500 part-time staff.

One way the YMCA is working to help these furloughed employees is through the Emergency Staff Relief Fund.

The fund, started last month, got more than $600,000 in donations from key donors, senior Y leaders and board members, and is designed to help furloughed team members with access to financial resources to support immediate and essential needs, primarily housing, medical and transportation.

To date, more than $133,000 has been dispersed to 382 team members. More information on the fund can be found by clicking here.