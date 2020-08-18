Wuhan water park hosts massive pool party in China’s coronavirus ground zero

Thousands packed into a water park over the weekend in the Chinese city of Wuhan — the first epicenter of the novel coronavirus that quickly swept the globe earlier this year.

Massive crowds of bathing suit-clad partygoers standing shoulder to shoulder – and without any face masks – were photographed in Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park on Saturday to attend an electronic music festival, according to Agence France-Presse.

Images showed a pool packed with people and inner tubes, leaving little space between each other. No one seemed to be practicing social distancing, as close-knit crowds stood in waist-high water to listen to a DJ and watch a man in a water jet pack soar above the pool in a pyrotechnics show.

Saturday’s scene stood in stark contrast to how the city looked earlier this year — when Wuhan’s some 11 million residents were effectively sealed off from the rest of the world when the coronavirus began to spiral out of control in January. Throughout a 76-day lockdown, all public transportation in the city was shut down, all flights, trains and buses were canceled and highway entrances were blocked. People could not leave their communities without permission – even to buy food from the grocery store.

