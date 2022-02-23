KYIV, Ukraine (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Smoke was seen rising over the capital city of Ukraine in the early morning hours of Thursday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his troops were moving into the country.

In a video supplied to Nexstar from FNTV, smoke was seen rising in the middle of the city around 5:45 a.m.

The Ukrainian president earlier rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and made a passionate plea for peace.

Before Putin’s announcement, world leaders worked to maintain a united stance and vowed to impose tougher sanctions in the event of a full-fledged invasion.

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday night at Ukraine’s request.

Putin said the military operation was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion

In a televised address, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said Russia’s goal was not to occupy Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the attack as “unprovoked and unjustified.”

As Putin spoke, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.