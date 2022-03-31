CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The war in Ukraine hits close to home for a restaurant here in Charlotte.

At Crepe Bistro on Galleria Blvd., the star of the menu is a French staple with an American twist. Beyond crepe, you’ll see the restaurant’s ties to another nation as soon as you step inside.

Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag is proudly displayed at the eatery owned by a Ukrainian-American family.

“This is our heart,” Marina Zhaburovska says, looking at the banner. “You know, this is our country.”

When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, they rallied to support their homeland.

Marina, sister Julia Watson, and their mother Galyna are co-owners.

“It’s been absolutely devastating, what’s going on in Ukraine,” said Julia.

“It was very scary, so after that, we realized we have to do something,” Marina told Queen City News.

Crepe Bistro now donates thirty percent of its sales to the Ukrainian Civil Society Organization “Initiative E+.”

“They provide military equipment, cars, medical supplies,” Julia explained.

“Our dad still lives there in the western part of Ukraine,” she said. “He’s okay, but every day is just a struggle…we don’t know what’s going to happen.”









“To dad, to my friends, to my cousins…the first question in the morning is ‘Are you alive? Are you okay?’” Marina says.

Many customers feel desperate to find some way to help. The outpouring has been touching to this family-owned business.

QCN asked Galyna about the support of customers. She doesn’t speak English, but her tears need no translation.

“She’s overwhelmed with the support of the American people,” Julia told us.

Christine Davis contributed her artwork to help raise money for the cause. It’s for sale at the bistro.

“It’s awesome, I feel like more people need to step up,” said Davis.

New customer Lucinda Lucas heard about the restaurant’s relief effort on social media.

“The people in Ukraine are desperate and the people here, who have family there are desperate to help that situation. So it’s a tiny gesture, but I thought it would be a good idea,” she said of her lunch purchase.

“It’s amazing to see how many came to support our business,” Julia says. “We’ve been doing this two weeks now, we gave over $2,000.”

Together, the owners work hard in the company of family. But lately, they realize the support system is bigger than they thought.

“Thanks very much,” Julia tells a table of customers. “It means a lot.”