(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The war in Ukraine continues to raise concerns about cyberattacks in the U.S.

U.S. officials said there is no specific threat against America right now. Despite that, security experts say Americans and businesses should be prepared.

“If you just make sure that you are patching and updating everything that needs to be patched and updated and doing all of the basic cyber hygiene stuff fire-walls anti-virus, two-factor authentication on email, two-factor authentication on remote access, I’ve got a whole list of them, but if you do those things, it’s impossible that you are going to be the target,” Proactive IT CEO Steve Kennan.

In a statement to Queen City News, Duke Energy says it is preparing, given the conflict in Ukraine.

“Duke Energy is committed to protecting our operations, assets, and information to mitigate potential impacts to our customers, communities, and employees. A critical element of that commitment is our partnership with government agencies, industry organizations, and peer utilities. We’re closely monitoring information about the events unfolding in the Ukraine and are acting upon relevant advisories and associated recommendations,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Financial institutions are always a target of cyberattacks, whether there is a war going on or not.

“At Wells Fargo, the security of our customers’ accounts and information is our priority. As always, Wells Fargo continues to closely monitor our networks to ensure the security of both Wells Fargo and our customers’ data. We also partner closely with industry organizations and governmental agencies to appropriately prepare for and respond to current events,” a company spokesperson said in an email.