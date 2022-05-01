CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Talking to kids about war isn’t easy, but that’s the reality for millions of parents in Charlotte and around the world as they continue to navigate the crisis in Ukraine.

On Sunday, a large group of Ukrainians and their allies gathered at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown for a family-oriented rally hosted by Charlotte for Ukraine. The rally raised money and awareness about the situation, while engaging kids through music, dancing, face-painting, and art.

But behind the upbeat rally, lies a somber reality affecting people of all ages.

“One day, [my daughter] woke up and she said, ‘I had a nightmare and I saw Putin and he said that he will kill me,’” said Ukrainian mother Anastasiia Terentieva.

Another mother, Maryna Fostenko, fled her home in Ukraine with her kids just two weeks ago. She says it’s a hard situation to grasp herself, let alone explain to her children.

“Of course they are sad. It was their home. They loved it. They had school and their friends and everything,” said Fostenko. “We hope to return, and we just tell the kids that it is temporary.”

Experts like Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Grace Tucker say when it comes to broaching the subject with kids, it’s important to first make sure parents have processed the information themselves first. Then, she says it’s important to keep conversations age-appropriate with very deliberate wording.

“We say that conflict happens between friends, siblings, or parents, and there are conflict-resolution skills or strategies to overcome conflict. But unfortunately, there’s conflict between countries which can lead to physical violence which we classify as a war,” said Tucker.

Tucker also encourages monitoring a child’s TV and social media intake to ensure what they’re seeing is age-appropriate.

Another strategy can be helping kids express themselves in ways that work for them. Oskana Lushchevska is a Ukrainian children’s author who wrote a book called “Letters of the War” during Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. The book is comprised of children’s letters to Ukrainian soldiers. She still uses those letters to reach children in Ukraine on a weekly basis.

“Children in Ukraine are very happy to read them now because it helps them produce their own response to war,” said Lushchevska. “We are reading the letters so they can write their own letters and feel a kind of release.”