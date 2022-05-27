CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is a place filled with sounds and emotions, sometimes it’s over missed flights or anticipation of seeing a loved one.

A family new to America knows the highs and lows of travel all too well. They spent nearly two months hopping from country to country, fleeing a now war zone that was once their home.

“Horrible things are happening and our own city is just flat right now,” Anna Bohaslavska said while describing her home in Eastern Ukraine. “[The] children are very traumatized.”

Friday, the family along with new friends traveled from Boone to wait near customs for their missing puzzle piece.

Strangers aboard a flight from Poland passed by for nearly an hour. The anticipation of seeing a familiar face grew until it appeared, smiling ear to ear.

For the first time since February 24, Bohaslavska is hugging her husband. Mische Bohaslavskyi was left behind at the Ukrainian boarder because of restrictions.

“He can’t feel anything it’s just overwhelming,” Bohaslavska said.

The wife and mother of two translates her husband’s journey of getting here and what he was forced to leave behind.

“Moving, moving, moving,” Bohaslavska said. “We understand that we are homeless. All our achievements, all of his businesses. Everything is gone.”

Their entire life in Ukraine, like the cities that once stood for centuries is gone. But a new one in North Carolina has already begun, because of an email to a family in Boone.

“It said, ‘Hey, a Ukrainian family is coming, would you consider letting them live with you?’” Marc Smith said.

On April 8, Marc and his wife Reci grew their household by four; an additional mother, two children, and grandmother.

“We call them our Ukrainian family now. She’s the American mom and I have a Ukrainian grandma now,” Smith said.

While the Ukrainian family’s future is still unknown, they are navigating a new country, culture, and chapter in life together.

