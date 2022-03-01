CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the same question, every hour, every day. Are you okay?

Though Julia Prannyk is the one asking the question, she knows her answer.

“I can’t say I’m okay, I just can’t. I’m trying to be as usual, but I can’t,” said Julia.

Smoke from the Russian attack on the Ukrainian airport.

A small hiding spot for her friends when the sirens go off.

All-day long, Julia is getting updates from her family and friends back in Ukraine.

“I am trying to text them every single hour, I try to help them,” said Julia.

Her family owns OLPR Leather Goods Co. in South End. Half of their employees work in North Carolina and the other half are in Ukraine.

“We don’t know what it will be going to be tomorrow for example, or today, we don’t know about that,” said Julia.







Julia grew up in Ukraine. She has family in western Ukraine but said she’s always thought of Kyiv as home. That’s where her sister-in-law was last Thursday when Russia launched their first attack.

“I would say we didn’t even talk to each other we just wait and pray,” said Julia, remembering the phone call she made to her sister-in-law, telling her to get out of the country.

She said, her sister got in her car and drove 25 hours to Western Ukraine. She made it to Poland by Sunday and landed in Atlanta on Monday.

She said, she’s thankful her sister-in-law made it out with her children, but she knows there are so many who haven’t.

“I understand I need to try to help them as soon as possible to be normal, but I can’t be normal. I just can’t,” said Julia.

Though she’s here in Charlotte, her heart is in Ukraine.