CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Schools bombed, transportation centers leveled, and tens of thousands of people in Ukraine dead after Russia invaded the country in late February. The Moskalets family is a part of the more than four million refugees that are leaving Ukraine.



“We really want this war to stop as soon as possible,” Nazar Moskalets said. We want people to stop dying because of the one man.”



The Moskalets are from Kharkiv. They left in the early days of the war. They are living with family in the Charlotte area.



“We packed our winter clothes, and we haven’t got many things with us,” Moskalets said.



On their near two-month journey from Ukraine they stopped in Slovakia, Austria, Spain and Mexico where they crossed the border into the United States.

“We spent like two days in apartments then we got informed that we got to go to the border,” Moskalets said. “They gave us humanitarian parole and we successfully crossed the border.”



Images from the Mexico border show hundreds of families waiting to get in the United States. Ben Snyder, Charlotte Immigration attorney says the US is not opening the borders to the 100,000 refugees President Biden pledged to accept yet. Snyder says there are still legal ways for Ukrainians to get in.



“I have to advise folks, see if you can get to Canada or Mexico, and then apply for humanitarian parole at the border, we can help you with that,” Snyder said. “There’s really not a prescribed direct route to bring someone here as a refugee in an expedited manner. We’re looking at bringing refugees here mid-2023.”



Humanitarian parole allows you to stay in the country temporarily. You have the chance to apply for a permanent status through asylum.



“Asylum won’t necessarily be the best option for everyone because some folks will want to eventually return to their home country, in which case they would be giving up their status in the United States,” Snyder said.



The Moskalets left behind their family and everything they’d ever known. They hope to return.



“It’s kind of scary because like you know it’s your home and it’s all being bombed,” nine-year-old Mykola Moskalets, said. “Why can’t they stop the war of Russia already knows they are losing?”

Dry Nail Bar and Church of New Hope are collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees coming into the Charlotte area. There are big needs for clothes, mattresses, and furniture.