CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It was a 15-minute walk, but for many people, it was a show of support for their home country and their loved ones.

On Monday, a few dozen people supporting Ukraine marched from Romare Bearden Park to the Government Center in Uptown to raise awareness of what’s happening in Ukraine.

“All my thoughts in Ukraine right now. I don’t believe in God, but I pray every day,” said Ana Terentieva, a Ukrainian refugee living in Charlotte.

Many people said they’re starting their days texting or calling their loved ones to see if they’re still alive.

“And you go through the list who love you and check that everyone is alive,” said Ana. She said she heard from a friend who knew someone whose daughter was killed when they tried to leave the country and their car was shot at.

“Sanctions are good but they are not pushing Russians inside of Russia to change something. We need significant support, including military support and troops and tends and equipment and take our county back,” said one supporter.