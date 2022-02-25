HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, Ukrainians all over the world are left to worry about their family members in the middle of it all.

“This is horrible,” said Marianna Mayers, who is from Chernihiv, Ukraine. “Who are they to speak like this to our soldiers protecting my country?”

As she reads through her text messages, she is left worrying about her loved ones on the other side of the world.

“I think no one feels safe right now,” Mayers said. “They don’t know how this will all end.”

Mayers was born and raised in Ukraine and didn’t come to the United States until she was 30-years-old.

“Yes, I am American. But I am also Ukrainian,” she said. “I came here when I was 30-years-old. I have Ukrainian blood.”

Though she’s now here, almost all of her family remains overseas. That includes her brother, father, uncle, and 86-year-old grandmother.

“They are okay, but it’s still scary,” she said. “My aunt, for example, she’s crying because she’s afraid. She stays with her grandkids and they don’t have any place to hide.”

The fear she’s facing for her family is a reality for Ukrainians all over the world right now, as the conflict with Russia only escalates.

“I ask my brother to message me at least an ‘okay’ sign every three hours,” she said.

Her brother is a doctor there.

“If they relocate somewhere or go to a bomb shelter or anything, I want to know,” she said.

The images of bombs bursting and tanks lining city streets paint a much different, darker, and more disturbing picture than the Ukraine she remembers visiting just three months ago.

“It was calm,” she said. “Peaceful as usual.”

Her family remains shocked by Russia’s invasion.

“Nobody believed it would happen.”

She’s left here in the United States, worried about a war she can’t stop and a family far away.

“This makes it so hard,” she said. “Because they’re powerless. They cannot help themselves. It is stressful because I cannot help. I physically cannot help. And I wish I could.”

She said people all over the world can help by donating to and supporting the Ukrainian army.