(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the US continues to apply economic sanctions against Russia, North Carolina state leaders are worried about taxpayer money that’s currently invested in that country.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell says around $80 million in North Carolina’s state pension fund is invested in assets either based in or tied to Russia.

That’s about 0.07% of the fund’s $118.2 billion in total.

Additionally, there’s another $12 million from the state’s Supplemental Retirement Plan portfolio, which makes up about 0.077% of the plan’s total holdings.

This week, a Russian newspaper reported that the government is considering nationalizing foreign companies that plan to pull out of that country.

So far around 60 companies have announced those plans, including McDonald’s and Microsoft.

Folwell wants to see ways for Americans to fight back against Russian seizures.

“We need to punish Putin and his cronies for pension and investment losses,” Folwell said.

“North Carolina taxpayers and those who teach, protect, and otherwise serve should not suffer that burden.”

This week, state lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution calling on the US Congress to make it easier for state pension funds to sue Russia, or any other country, to recoup money lost.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned the Russian government of dire economic consequences if Russia seizes American assets.

“Any lawless decision by Russia to seize the assets of these companies will ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia. It will compound the clear message to the global business community that Russia is not a safe place to invest and do business,” Psaki wrote on Twitter.