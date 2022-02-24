CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While tensions in Eastern Europe continue to build, high emotions can be felt right here in the Queen City.

On Thursday, hundreds of Ukrainians and their allies gathered at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown for a rally and march around the city. Those in attendance say the rally was a way to support each other, raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine, and call for American help.

“It’s a war. Our friends and relatives can be killed at any moment,” said Ukrainian Anastasia Terentieva.

Among the Ukrainian flags and handmade signs expressing Ukrainian pride were also signs openly denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin and his claims regarding ‘Donbas genocide’ and Naziism.

“We are not nationalists. We are not Nazi. We are a very welcoming nation, very peaceful. We don’t care what language you speak, what you believe, what you wear,” said Ukrainian Marianna Mayers who moved to the United States in 2013.

“This is heartbreaking for me, I think for everyone who is from Ukraine. I would never imagine in my worst nightmare that it was possible,” added Mayers, who still has family living in Ukraine. “It’s such a beautiful and peaceful country. This is just devastating.”

Though tensions between Russia and Ukraine had been building for weeks, nearly everyone at Thursday’s rally say they were caught off-guard by the full-scale invasion.

“When this military operation started last night, I was shaking. I was shaking probably for three hours. I couldn’t stop,” said Ukrainian Alex Luzanov.

For those fortunate enough to be safe in the US, feelings of guilt join their fear and anger.

“It’s very hard to be so far away and not actually do anything to help. I see people dying there, but I’m sitting here in the US watching this,” said Luzanov.

Among the Ukrainians were also allies from Russia and Belarus, who are openly protesting the actions of their home countries.

“I feel ashamed because the Belarussian president supports Putin. He supports war,” said one Belarussian woman. In terms of what the US can do to help Ukraine, Luzanov says he doesn’t want to see American troops fighting on the ground. But, he says he does wish President Biden would send weapons and military aid to the country. He, along with many others, say they’re looking for ways to donate to the Ukrainian military.

What starting as a gathering of chanting and singing has turned into a march around the park. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/O2FaDIaiG2 — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) February 24, 2022

Mayers said her family back in Ukraine is in shock and didn’t believe “an invasion by Russia was possible.”

“I still was hoping that somehow that it would come down, somehow, but it’s happening and right now they’re in shock. They’re locked in their homes and cannot leave. They’re just waiting,” she said.

On Thursday, President Biden announced a host of additional sanctions to punish Russia for what he called “a premeditated attack” on Ukraine.

The sanctions at a glance:

Aim to cut Russia off from the U.S.’s financial markets.

Freezes assets of major Russian banks.

Will cut off an estimated 50% of Russia’s high tech imports.

Sanctioning specific “Russian elites and family members.”

Deploying additional troops to Germany to support NATO allies.

U.S. will respond to any cyberattacks against U.S. companies.

“We saw flagrant violations of international law,” Biden said. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

The new package of sanctions aims to cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank, Biden said Thursday.

Speaking at the White House, Biden also announced sweeping export restrictions that would limit Russia’s ability to do business.

New export control measures could halt more than 50% of high-tech imports into Russia and severely limit its access to global exports of everything from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

Biden said, it will “strike a blow” to Russia’s aims to modernize its military, its vaunted aerospace industry, its space program, shipping and other industry.

“It’s going to be a cold day for Russia,” Biden said.

Biden also acted to sanction several additional Russian oligarchs and elites, which cuts them off from the U.S. financial system, freezes any assets they hold in the U.S. and blocks their travel to the United States.

In light of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Biden also announced the deployment of additional U.S. troops to Germany to bolster NATO forces.

Some 7,000 service members from the 4th Infantry Division and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team are slated to come from Fort Carson in Colorado, a senior defense official told NewsNation.

Biden has made clear that the U.S. would go after Russia financially, not militarily. The goal is to make Moscow pay so high a price that the Kremlin will change course.

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s health minister said at least fifty-seven Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more are wounded.