A South Carolina man serving as a medic in the Ukrainian military was identified by his commanding officer over the weekend as one of two Americans killed in action last week.

Luke “Skywalker” Lucyszyn, a 31-year-old Myrtle Beach resident, died on July 18 in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after he was knocked unconscious by an artillery strike and fatally shot by a Russian tank, his commander, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, wrote on Facebook.

The State Department confirmed the deaths of two Americans in Ukraine on Friday but did not release their names or further details. Family and friends have confirmed reports that Lucyszyn was one of the men who died.

Miroshnichenko identified the other American as Bryan Young. Other information about Young wasn’t immediately available Monday.

Thousands of foreign fighters, including many Americans, have joined Ukrainian forces battling Russia since it invaded on Feb. 24. Some of the volunteers are hardened veterans from other wars; others have little to no military experience.

Lucyszyn’s longtime friend Trey Kober, of North Myrtle Beach, said Lucyszyn left for Ukraine in early April after telling close friends he felt a responsibility to defend his late grandmother’s homeland.