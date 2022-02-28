INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Within hours after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the founder of Southern Spirits in Indian Land notified vendors to cancel all orders for Russian-made vodka.

“For every hundred of positive emails, we have gotten maybe one negative email,” founder and president of Southern Spirits Don Podrebarac said.

Last Thursday, Podrebarac walked into his liquor store and removed all displays for liquor made in and exported from Russia.

“What we have on the floor in displays is what we are promoting and what we are encouraging people to buy, I am not going to encourage people to buy that,” he said.

His store sells more than 50,000 liquor options, two brands are from Russia including Deep Blue.

“The thought process that all vodkas come from Russia, not true,” Podrebarac said.

Each week, he sells about 50 cases of Deep Blue.

“I made the decision to do the right thing, maybe it wasn’t the best economic decision but there is more to life than money,” he said.

While the store is no longer buying Russian liquor, the owner is filling the gaps on shelved with Kozak, a vodka made in Ukraine.

“That’s an admirable stand,” customer Patrick Thompson said. “It’s a great way to show support for Ukraine, even though they probably don’t know what we are doing, but I’m sure it makes the customers coming in here feel good and it’s inspiring.”

“Until Russia makes amends and gets out of Ukraine and there is a regime change in getting rid of Putin, there will never be any Russian vodkas brought back into this store,” Podrebarac said.